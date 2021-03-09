Gino Assereto it was pronounced after the defeat of the Peruvian representatives in EEG Puerto Rico. The member of This is War encouraged his partner Hugo García despite the results.

Through his social networks, the competitor raised the spirits of his colleague with a message. “The game has just begun, remember that the one who laughs last … laughs best,” he shared in his stories of Instagram.

“Brother, come back with that glass… It’s your moment, Hugo García. Always my best wishes to you ”, added the so-called ‘Jaws’.

Hugo Garcia He decided to respond to the good vibes of his partner. “I love you my ‘bro’. We go with everything, “said the young model.

As is known, he is in the Caribbean country along with Nicola Porcella, Israel Dreyfus, Karen Dejo, Macarena Vélez and Tepha Loza. The group has been participating in the special edition of the reality competition.

Gino cheers on his partner after losing game. Photo: capture / Instagram

Hugo García’s mother happy at the summons of her son

After confirming that Hugo Garcia will be part of EEG Puerto Rico, his mother, Fabiola Silva, dedicated a moving message to him congratulating him on this new stage.

“Son, congratulations! I know that you will give a thousand percent, as in everything you do “, he wrote in a publication of Instagram.

“I love you very much and I am proud of you. You are a wonderful son and you strive in everything you set your mind to. Good luck, ”he added.

Message from Hugo García’s mother. Photo: capture / Instagram

Hugo García, latest news:

