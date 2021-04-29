Gino Assereto surprised his followers by announcing that he will launch shortly “Candle”, his first solo song. Through a post in his Instagram official, the competitor of This is War confessed to feeling very excited by this new step in his career as an artist.

The reality boy also reported that his song will premiere on digital platforms on Wednesday, May 12, to the joy of his thousands of fans.

“Assereto …” Candle. With a crazy desire to release my first song, which is very cool! Did you want a date? 05/12/21 this madness begins and hold on that I go out without limits, “Assereto wrote in the caption of the Instagram post with which he promotes the single, which will be part of the album The Martian.

Upon learning of the upcoming release of “Candle”, Gino Assereto He received the congratulations of his brother Jota Benz and his thousands of followers on social networks.

Gino Assereto regrets the absence of Jazmín Pinedo in This is war

After the premiere of This is War: The Origin, Gino Assereto confessed to being sorry for the absence of Jazmín Pinedo in the reality show. The model assured that he trusts that his ex-partner has learned what is necessary to continue moving forward.

“When they introduced me, I turned to one side and the other and, I’m not going to lie, he is strange, but that’s the way it is. The ‘Chinita’ has it clear, she knew what happened (entry of Johanna San Miguel). She is young, she has a long life, she has shown herself what she is capable of doing, “he said.

