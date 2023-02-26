The reality boy “Gino Assereto” was branded as “spoiled” by a woman who would have approached him to ask for a photo on public roads.

Gino Assereto He was questioned about his reaction to a woman who approached him on public roads. Samuel Suárez, from Instarándula, released the video that a fan sent him where the reality boy is seen talking to that person. According to the user who recorded and shared the clip, she would have asked him for a photo, but the model refused. The way of doing it was criticized by the journalist. “The attitude is not correct, you are not going to fight. Calm down,” he opined in his stories of Instagram.

What did Jazmín Pinedo’s ex-partner say to her fan? “You have judged me so much without knowing me,” said Jota Benz’s brother, and ignored her. “I know you now, that you are spoiled”, was her answer.