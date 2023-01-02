Nothing is silent! Gino Assereto He surprised his followers by being encouraged to respond to a user’s request. She is she assured him that her daughter Khaleesi “would be happier” if she returned with Jazmín Pinedo, mother of the little girl, with whom she separated in 2019 after seven years of relationship. The reality boy began 2023 being honest and expressed why he will not return with “Chinita”. Despite this, both revealed that they maintain an excellent relationship as parents and consider that they are doing much better that way.

As you remember, the host of “More shows” finally revealed that she had given herself a new opportunity in love after being single for four years. Now, she is enjoying the arrival of the new year in Mexico with her mysterious Uruguayan beau.

What was Gino Assereto’s response?

In a recent Instagram post, in which Gino Assereto thanks God for helping him “find light”, a user commented to him: “Kaleesy would be happier if you and the lady come back. Try it (sic)”. To the surprise of many, the “Shark” was encouraged to answer him: “Happiness does not require dependencies.”

Other users showed their support for the “This is war” participant. “That’s right, Gino, I’m glad to see you with that energy and dedicated to yourself. First you have to love yourself to love others”, “Exactly”, read one of the comments.

Gino Assereto closes the chances of returning with Jazmín Pinedo. Photo: Instagram

Does Gino Assereto want to fall in love again?

In conversation with “America Shows”, Gino Assereto expressed why he prefers to continue focusing on himself rather than fall in love again. “Learning to love yourself is the most valuable and important thing in life,” he said.

Gino Assereto reflects on love. Photo: Instagram