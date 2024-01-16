He's not having a good time. Gino Arevalo revealed how difficult the last few months have been for him due to the end of his relationship with Xiomara Daschel after 16 years together. The comedian confirmed the separation in the program 'Everything leaks' and took the blame for this situation because he “was always unfaithful to her.”

What did Gino Arévalo say about the end of his marriage?

Gino Arévalo gave an interview to a local media where he stated that he has been suffering physical and emotional damage after the end of his romance with Xiomara Daschelthe mother of his children.

“I was going through a period of depression, but I am already recovering. I have lost twelve kilos, I am very skinny, I stopped working as a taxi driver and I also wanted to leave my law career, but thank God that my friends have encouraged me to keep going. In March I will start my seventh cycle and I would only have one more year to complete it”said the former star of 'Recharged with laughter'.

In addition to this, Gino said that he decided to seek professional help to overcome this difficult moment: “On Friday I will start my therapy because depression has not only made me lose a lot of weight, but it has also affected my health.”

Why did Gino Arévalo's marriage end?

Gino Arévalo burst into tears when Samu Suárez asked him about the end of his marriage, stating that it is one of the most difficult moments of his life due to the depression he feels after losing his wife after 16 years together.

“It ended due to infidelity on my part. You think that the woman next to you is going to be perpetual for life because she forgives you, forgives you, forgives you, until she also reaches a limit that she no longer gives, that is “It's 16 years that went to hell because of my bad head,” revealed.

What is the life of Gino Arévalo?

After sporadic television appearances in recent years, Gino Arevalo He opened a business in the gastronomic field, specifically a chicken shop in Los Olivos with a jungle theme. There, the comedian serves traditional grilled chicken, but instead of French fries he serves it with fried plantains, as is eaten in his native Iquitos.

Gino Arévalo has a jungle chicken shop in the Los Olivos district. Photo: Facebook Gino Arévalo See also Gino Arévalo seeks help to return to TV after the closure of his poultry shop: "Ernesto Pimentel left me in sight"

What did Gino Arévalo say about alcoholism?

Gino Arevalo He opened up and said that he is overcoming one of his hardest moments on a personal level, after having dedicated himself to alcohol for many years of his life. “I have changed completely, I don't say this with lip service, but from the heart. I no longer drink because I almost crashed while driving while dizzy. It is something I should never do again because my daughters are young and waiting for me at home, so I made the decision to withdraw from alcohol through prayer. “I have asked God enough to help me quit vice and alcohol,” she stated.