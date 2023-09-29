The actor Gino Arevalo, now away from television, opened his heart in an interview with a local newspaper to provide details of his love life. The comedian revealed that he almost lost his life due to drunk driving, and this was due to the fact that he was immersed in alcohol due to family problems. Gino points out that he doesn’t have a good time with his wife, Xiomara Daschelbut he has found in God the stability that he so needed in his life.

What did Gino Arévalo say about alcoholism?

Gino Arevalo He said that he is going through one of his toughest moments at the family level, and it is no surprise. “I have changed completely, I don’t say this with lip service, but from the heart. I no longer drink because I almost crashed while driving while dizzy. It is something I should never do again because my daughters are young and waiting for me at home, so I made the decision to withdraw from alcohol through prayer. “I have asked God enough to help me quit vice and alcohol,” she said at the beginning.

Besides, Gino Arevalo notes that the sentence It has helped him on his most difficult days. “I took refuge in alcohol and encouraged people to drink, but I didn’t need to go to a rehabilitation center, because I decided to take refuge in prayer and in my daughters, who are 9 and 12 years old. I’m already 44 years old and I can’t keep doing stupid things. I want to set a good example for my little ones.. I haven’t tried any alcohol for 20 days now,” the Peruvian comedian told Trome.

What does Gino Arévalo do?

Gino Arevalo revealed that he started working in a stainless steel manufacturing business located in the Lurín district. “Right now I’m doing a thousand jobs, working with the car (taxi), and in that company I help cut iron. My days start at 5 in the morning, I am not ashamed to work, because that is how I support my daughters,” commented the comedian.