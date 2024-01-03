Gino Arévalo broke his silence and gave details to the program 'Everything is filtered' about the end of their marriage. The comedian accepted that he was the one who failed in her relationship with Xiomara Daschel for his repetitive disloyalty. What else did the comic actor say? He knows all the details in the following note.

Why did Gino Arévalo's marriage end?

Gino Arévalo was the most recent guest on the program 'Everything is filtered'. Playing his character the 'Tacachera', He burst into tears when Samu Suárez asked him about the end of his marriage. The comedian assured that it is one of the most difficult moments in his life due to the depression he feels after losing his wife after 16 years together.

“It ended due to infidelity on my part. You think that the woman next to you is going to be perpetual for life because she forgives you, forgives you, forgives you, until she also reaches a limit that she no longer gives, that is “It's 16 years that went to hell because of my bad head,” revealed.

“She already reconsidered, she already saw things differently, seeing that she couldn't be with a person who was always unfaithful to her, I recognize it, I am completely sorry, I couldn't sleep at home, but through prayer I sleep peacefully, sometimes I don't eat, but I know that I will overcome everything.”Arévalo accepted.

What is the life of Gino Arévalo?

After sporadic television appearances in recent years, Gino Arevalo He started a business and opened a chicken shop in Los Olivos with a jungle theme. There, the comedian serves traditional grilled chicken, but instead of French fries he serves it with fried plantains, as is eaten in his native Iquitos.