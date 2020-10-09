Ginny Weds Sunny Romance Wedding Drama the director: Puneet Khanna The artist: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Suhain Nayyar, Ayesha Raza Mirza, Rajiv Gupta

Ginny Weds Sunny Review: When the name of the film is Ginni Weds Sunny, then you know in advance that whatever happens, it will be married. Be it cloud, rain, lightning, thunderstorm, storm, no matter how dangerous the villain is, no matter what the enemy of love is, no one can stop this marriage. But this is nothing in Sovereign Wings Sunny.

Actually, it is the story of the youth of that generation whose favorite word is Confusion. In particular, they are often found confused with the status of love and relationship. In this case, the villain has no other emotion but his own. Before reaching the pavilion, he has come to know how many jungles, mountains, valleys have traveled in the emotions and in the end takes seven trips. Ultimately love is what it is. Marriage in the film itself tells the hero of the heroine, who gives a marriage service named Weddings: Love is a Habit. You get her your habit and you put her habit. Love will be automatic

The case here is that Ginni (Yami Gautam) is so beautiful that Sunny (Vikrant Massey), who studied with her from seventh to tenth, seems out of her reach. The father wants to get Sunny married and, seeing the situation of the son, believes that Mangs do not have tantrums. Sunny is the son of a father who runs a hardware shop in East Delhi but wants to open his own restaurant.

On the other hand, Sovereign working in an insurance company has to do love marriage. Her mother complains about the orange marriage, that she grows one sample from the other and thinks that the daughter should eat cow dung as a cake. Ginni has an ex-boyfriend, who is the comedian-cum-villain of the story. Ginni has had a break-up with him hundreds of times, but due to the common friend circle, both of them but remain confused about each other.

There is nothing in Ginni Weds Sunny that you have not seen in Bollywood films. The boy is walking around with a mangalsutra in his pocket. Girl forward, boy back. The family of the boy and the mother of the heroine are also engaged that the marriage of the two somehow freezes. Since the girl wants romance first, everyone’s effort is to make the miracle of first love fall between Ginni and Sunny.

Whenever it seems that the boy-girl is going to fall in love, the comedian-cum-villain comes in the middle. In the midst of these routine events, writer-directors end up putting a little twist and make Guinea-Sunny do the rounds. Two hours go by in all these things. Therefore, the first condition of this film is that two hours be empty, in which you want to watch something without having to mind.

Producer Vinod Bachchan likes screen weddings. Before this, he has also made Tanu Weds Manu and definitely come to the wedding. Netflix is ​​trying to bring more and more Indianness to its content. In such a situation, this marriage got him a safe plot, in which there is a temper of Punjabiyat. Overall, this is such a film that neither creates any kind of excitement nor you get anything by watching it. Most cinema in Bollywood is made like this. The only sacred goal remains, the entertainment of the beholder. Now it is on the viewer that he should be entertained while watching it.

The pairing of Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey did not win. Especially Vikrant is seen as miss-fit in this role. He does not have the role and body language of a filmy romantic youth. While Yami Gautam is good in his role. She is beautiful and got a lot of opportunity to show her adoration here. Director Puneet Khanna did not put much effort into filming the romantic scenes nor did he try to say anything new in the story. This is one of those Bollywood films that you know everything you know. There is nothing in the film that will be remembered at the end of it. The songs and music are average but Ghazals, they are standing in the same way, but there are distances … it is definitely like listening.