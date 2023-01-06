The fans were asking for it and they finally got it at home. “Ginny and Georgia” premiered its second season on Netflix last Thursday, January 5, 2023 and immediately became a trend within the well-known streaming platform. However, after users were able to marathon with the new chapters, they are now wondering the following: is the fiction starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry It will be renewed for a third season. ?

What is “Ginny and Georgia” about?

Created by Sarah Lampert, the story of “Ginny and Georgia” follows the life of a mother and her 15-year-old teenage daughter who travel to the New England region of the United States in search of a new destination.

Ginny, who is a girl who has always had trouble fitting in, now has everything within her reach. At the same time, her energetic mother, Georgia, will see the present of both threatened due to a dark past that torments her.

Will “Ginny and Georgia” have season 3?

At the moment, Netflix has not made any official announcement about the continuation of the series. However, considering the success of “Ginny and Georgia” on the platform, the red N will most likely renew it for a third season.

“Ginny and Georgia” is trending on Netflix after the premiere of its second season. Photo: Netflix

Also, at the end of the second season, some plot issues remained to be resolved: the possible reconciliation of Marcus and Ginny, Max’s entanglements with Silver, the secret romance between Joe and Georgia, and Zion’s move with Simone.

The first and second seasons of “Ginny and Georgia” are available on Netflix and each one has 10 episodes of approximately 50 minutes.