For the past several days, romantic comedies made on Delhi and especially Punjabi weddings are considered good business guarantee at the box office. In such a situation, the film ‘Guinea Weds Sunny’ has been presented as another Punjabi love story of Delhi. The film is a homegrown version of the 2007 Bollywood film ‘Because I Said So’.

story: The story of the film is from Delhi where Sunny Sethi () has only two dreams, first love and marriage with a good girl, second, to convert his father’s hardware store into Tandoori Nights in Tilak Nagar. When Sunny does not have any mistakes, her childhood crush Ginni Juneja () ‘s mother (Ayesha Raza) offers her her daughter and teaches her every trick so that Sunny can impress Ginny in any way but when the matter is about If it happens, then Ginni’s ex boyfriend Nishant (Suhail Nayyar) is the entry. Now you have to watch the film for how Sunny finds Guinea.

Review: Yami Gautam has comfortably played the character of Delhi’s Punjabi Kudi as Ginni. She is not only natural in this role but also looks very beautiful. Vikrant Massey is the superstar of the web series but he has rarely got a chance in films. This time, Vikrant has got a lot of opportunity to do comedies, emotions, dance and comedy according to films, which he has also taken full advantage of. Ayesha Raza is the perfect choice for Ginni’s mother in which she is good. The story and dialogues of the film have been written by Navjot Gulati, who sometimes misfits according to the mood of the film. The dialog may look strange to the film. The story of the film is good but seems derailed in many places. The film has new versions of two Punjabi songs ‘Kala Sha Kala’ and Micah Singh’s first superhit song ‘Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag’ which are well received and liked by people.

Why see: If you want to see Delhi’s Punjabi film with light comedy, then you can watch it on weekends.