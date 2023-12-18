Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Sometimes he just stands there, sometimes he even pushes against the door: a scary gingerbread man is up to mischief in a small town in the USA. © Screenshot/WUSA9

White eyes and a fixed grin. A gingerbread man stands in front of the house, then he shakes the door. Does he just want to scare the residents or really come in?

Arlington County – Christmas horror in a small town in the USA. Several residents of Arlington, Virginia reported seeing a stranger walking the streets wearing a gingerbread man costume.

Front door cameras recorded him approaching several houses. In some cases he even pushed on the doors without ringing the bell. A resident described the event in the Newsweek as “like in a horror film”.

An incident occurred early Wednesday evening (December 13) along North George Mason Drive in Arlington County, Virginia. According to a report from the local station WUSA9 News Around 6 p.m. local time, residents noticed the giant gingerbread man standing in front of their front doors.

“My wife said, 'Listen, there's this guy, he didn't ring the bell, he's just standing there and he's in this gingerbread man costume.' And I was like, 'Gingerbread man – what?'” explained an unnamed homeowner who reported the incident to local police.

Security cameras record man in gingerbread costume

WUSA9 shows several security camera footage, mostly from doorbell cameras on homes in the neighborhood. The stranger can be seen approaching the house, looking around and then trying to open the front door. The costume completely covered the person, but the gingerbread man has not yet been identified. The incidents are somewhat reminiscent of those Invasion of horror clowns in the USA a few years ago.

Police confirm gingerbread incidents – a resident spoke to the gingerbread man

Police confirmed to the station that they had been informed about the strange loner, but were unable to establish his identity or speak to him. At least one local resident is said to have confronted the gingerbread man. The man in the costume explained to him that he was looking for an acquaintance's house.

Many in the neighborhood are worried. What really bothers the gingerbread man? “In this costume, this whole mess, what was the goal? Just to see if we're home? Or to get into the house?”

