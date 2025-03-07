In recent years, the ginger It has become a ‘superfood’ for many people. Taking it has become fashionable and, this root of powerful smell and taste, can be found in various recipes, since it is often used to make stir -fry, for example.

But not only is used to eat it, because ginger is also suitable To prepare infusions or tea. As indicated from Nutrition and Dietetics Academyginger “has also traditionally used to treat stomach, nausea, inflammation and various health problems, thanks to its possible antioxidant and anti -inflammatory properties.”

Although some experts point out that there are not enough scientific studies on the evidence of the long list of benefits attributed to ginger and infusion, many people take it and take it They feel relief for some conditionsin addition to benefits for your body.

Benefits of making ginger infusion

As they point out from the aforementioned web, «the most studied properties of ginger are like antiemetic (to avoid nausea) in cancer patients and in pregnant women, with good results on many occasions. With regard to Oncological patients It does not work in all cases, but it is usually recommended ». In addition, effects are attributed analgesics In menstrual pains.









From the ‘teashop’ website, they indicate that ginger tea has a high content of vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, and minerals such as iron, magnesium, calcium, manganese and phosphoruswhich reinforce the organism and can help prevent colds, flu and other typical diseases of the coldest months.

The same source indicates that the main compound of ginger, the gingerol, toNtiinflamatory and antioxidant“It is extremely beneficial to relieve digestive discomforts such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, gastrointestinal spasms and gases.”

Why take it every week?

Taking ginger infusion every week can help us take advantage of all the benefits described above. Especially at this time of year, since Reafe, flu and other conditions are usually protagonists and tea or ginger infusion helps us relieve their symptoms. In fact, sweeten this drink With honey It can be a very effective solution to soothe the pain or stinging of throat, for example.

We can also turn to take some ginger infusion during the week when we feel swollen or with certain stomach discomfort. It should be noted that this drink is not a substitute for any medication and, whenever necessary, we must go to a doctor who determines what our diagnosis and treatment is.

In addition, taking an infusion of ginger every week is very simple, since We can prepare it ourselves boiling in fresh ginger water, powdered, sliced ​​or grated, let it rest for about 10 minutes, strain it and be ready. On the other hand, there are already many supermarkets and herbalists in which we can find the pre -reded ginger compound to take the infusion only heating the water and putting the capsule or tea bag.