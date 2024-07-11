Ein Gastgeschenk Alexander des Großen

Chinesen und Inder verwendeten ihn schon zu Zeiten der ersten Kaiserreiche und frühen Veden in ihrer Küche und ihrer Medizin, der weise Konfuzius soll sogar jede seiner Speisen mit der Knolle verfeinert haben. Und eine schöne Vorstellung wäre es selbst dann, wenn der Ingwer nicht schon mit den ersten Gewürzen, sondern erst ein paar Jahrzehnte nach dem Tod des Hippokrates mit Alexander dem Großen aus Indien ins antike Europa gekommen wäre, um dort sofort eine Blitzkarriere als hochbegehrtes Gewürz und Heilmittel zu absolvieren, als erstes Superfood der Weltgeschichte.

Ginger is found in almost all markets around the world, like here in Port Louis in Mauritius. Picture Alliance

What we cannot quite imagine is the enormity of this miracle cure being virtually unknown in Germany for a millennium, while the rest of the world took its blessings for granted. It was not until the 1960s that ginger sporadically appeared in Germany with the first Chinese restaurants, but for a long time it continued to lead a niche existence as an esoteric tea and hippie spice. It only became a mass phenomenon when the omnipresent TV chef Alfons Schuhbeck never tired of praising its benefits at every opportunity. And the historical disgrace of centuries of disregard could only be finally erased when Birgit Rascher came into play to give the East Asian rootstock a German home.

Tubers of amazing quality

The horticultural engineer worked for two decades at the Bavarian State Institute for Viticulture and Horticulture and during this time saw ginger imports multiply to more than 30,000 tons per year. She decided that this would benefit not only farmers in China, Peru and Nigeria, but also those in Bavaria, and in 2017 she started researching. She put 30 grams of small pieces of ginger in garden soil, gave them a familiar tropical ambience with heating coils and heat foils, and after two months was able to move the fully grown young plants from the greenhouse into a cold foil tunnel with fleece cover. Three months later she harvested ginger bulbs of astonishing quality that were not only equal to the imported goods, but even superior.

“Overseas ginger is left in the ground for eight to nine months, which gives it a hard skin that is then treated with milk of lime to make it last longer, and is full of fibers inside,” says Birgt Rascher, whose freshly harvested ginger had flawlessly juicy flesh, didn’t even have to be peeled, and yet still contained all the miraculous substances that make ginger so popular: It is full of essential oils and vitamins B and C, contains high doses of minerals such as iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, sodium and phosphorus, and is bursting with healthy spicy substances such as gingerols and shogaols. It has a blood-thinning effect and prevents thrombosis, strengthens the immune system and relieves colds, promotes fat digestion and lowers blood sugar levels, helps with migraines and combats motion sickness. And the best thing is that it has no side effects.

Ginger from the Garlic Country

Birgit Rascher’s research was the birth of Bavarian ginger, the largest producers of which today are the three Höfler brothers in Knoblauchsland, just outside Nuremberg, one of the most historic vegetable growing areas in Germany. They harvest at least 20 tonnes fresh every day between August and the pre-Christmas period and sell a kilo for 12 to 14 euros. That is four times more expensive than Chinese or Peruvian imports, but growing it is worthwhile even with high energy costs. “People have learned to appreciate our fresh ginger and call impatiently in the summer to ask when it will be available again,” says Simon Höfler, who grows his tubers without pesticides and only uses mineral fertilizers – and who has long since become friends with ginger himself, even though he is a square-headed Franconian and had no idea whatsoever about the tuber before he started cultivating it himself. Now his wife makes ginger jam for Christmas and he makes himself ginger tea when his throat hurts.

Ginger has found a German home with the Höfler vegetable farmers in Knoblauchsland, just outside Nuremberg. Höfler Ginger Garlic Country

Birgit Rascher also can’t do without ginger any more, preserves it as fiber-free candy or jelly and recommends it to every hobby gardener as a robust, ideal plant for urban gardening. “A little soil and a heating mat are enough,” says the horticultural engineer, who, like the Höfler brothers, has learned that ginger doesn’t like itself: after two harvests, its soil needs a break of five years instead of the usual three years for crop rotation before it can be planted in it again.

Do not blaspheme Confucius!