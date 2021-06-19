Or you love it, or hate it. Ginger is one of those foods whose flavor is so characteristic that it tastes like glory or gives you the feeling of chewing perfumeand. There is no middle ground, but it is fashionable. Infusions, cookies, soups, sauces … any dish lends itself to this dressing that brings an intense and somewhat spicy flavor to the food with just a pinch of this plant, whose tubercular root can be served fresh, dried, ground, in the form of oil, or even as juice.

For the Spanish, so accustomed to the paprika from La Vera and the saffron from La Mancha, its aroma is a novelty, which It has been noted in the increase in the consumption of this vegetable in the last two or three years. In Southeast Asia, however, where ginger originates from, it has been used on a gastronomic and medicinal level for more than 2,000 years.

However, not all that glitters is gold, and ginger is not as miraculous as certain information circulating on the Internet promulgates. Many are the studies that have been carried out in this regard to determine its benefits on our health. Thus, we found research on the ability of ginger to relieve dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) or myalgias (muscle aches), improve inflammatory diseases (such as osteoarthritis), resolve cardiorespiratory infections, fight diabetes, reduce body fat, be antioxidant, lower cholesterol, alleviate indigestion, mitigate migraines, prevent cancer or protect against Alzheimer’s.

“Ginger or turmeric are no better than lentils or strawberries, but they attract us because they are exotic”

Beatriz Robles

Most of them, however, have been demonstrated in animals (such as mice) and in very small human groups. Resulting in that there is, for the moment, no clear scientific evidence and forceful on the physiological benefits of the consumption of this product for the human being.

Also, some research is conflicting. For example, a review by the platform Cochrane, a British non-profit organization dedicated to seeking scientific evidence related to different health treatments, analyzed 41 trials that included 5,449 women in the first trimester of pregnancy to determine whether certain foods, such as ginger or chamomile, and therapies, like acupuncture, relieved nausea and vomiting of this gestational stage. Their conclusion was that the effects were inconsistent and limited.

The vegetable garden of Europe



For its part, a review of twelve studies conducted by the United States National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), which included a total of 1,278 pregnant women, concluded that ginger can significantly reduce morning sickness symptoms in pregnant women, but not vomiting episodes. Also, based on this review, it is contraindicated for pregnant women who are close to giving birth, who have had miscarriages or a history of vaginal bleeding and clotting disorders.

Of which there is no doubt, is that ginger is rich in vitamin C, B9, B6 and magnesium, another common claim to invite to consume it. Even so, we must not forget that the same can be said of many other fruits, vegetables and vegetables that at first glance do not seem so fantastic.

«Ginger, like many other so-called ‘superfoods’ that are becoming fashionable (turmeric, aloe vera, kale, goji berries, chia seeds, quinoa …), are granted, in many cases, exaggerated health properties», Warns Beatriz Robles, food technologist and nutritionist dietitian. «If we want to consume ginger, go ahead, is a valid product and safe within a healthy diet. With it, we will add a new flavor to our food and, thus, we will diversify our diet, making it less monotonous; but we should not expect great benefits from its consumption. The only thing that these types of claims do is divert our attention from a good diet. Although they attract us because they are exotic, ginger or turmeric are no better than lentils or strawberries; but we give less importance to the latter, which have very interesting nutrients, because they are more familiar to us, “he says.

It recognizes, yes, that “in some plants, such as ginger, there are active principles that can have a physiological effect on our body.” But he clarifies that «from there to consuming a small amount of that plant will give you a benefit for that property that some of its compounds have is saying a lot ». «When a food contains a substance that can have therapeutic purposes, it must be extracted, concentrated, analyzed and seen in what dose it should be administered, but the amount in which these substances are in food is very small compared to the doses that are they need to obtain a medicinal or beneficial effect from them ».

In his opinion, given the privilege that Spain is considered ‘the garden of Europe’, We should not focus on consuming a single supposedly beneficial product, but take advantage of the properties of all of them thus, by having a balanced diet.

How to include it in the menu Gingerbread cookies from chef Daniel García

Preparation time 45 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes Diners for 30 cookies

Ingredients

260 g flour

2g salt

150g butter

20 g icing sugar

100 g of brown sugar

5 g ground cinnamon

5 g ground ginger

1 egg

Preparation