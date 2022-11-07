The controversy on social media against Ginevra Lamborghini, who let herself go to a hard outlet, does not end

Without a shadow of a doubt Geneva Lamborghini is one of the most talked about former contestants of the Big Brother Vip. Over the last few hours, the former gieffina has let herself go to a tough outburst on social media. In light of this, she has ended up at the center of new controversies on the web. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

A few days after its entry, the Big Brother Vip had decided to qualify Ginevra Lamborghini due to some unhappy reserved behavior towards him Marco Bellavia. Once out of the most spied house in Italy, the former gieffina found herself in one avalanche of criticism which also involved some members of his family.

However, a few months after the incident, it seems that Elettra Lamborghini’s sister continues to do noise on social media. In fact, the users of the web continue to hurl heavy words against herself and her family.

In fact, Geneva received new ones a few days ago allegations because of some stories which she herself posted on her Instagram profile. New ones have emerged on Twitter insults and offenses. Immediately after the girl clarified:

Anyway guys I want to clarify that Twernobyl is aimed at toxic haters and obviously not at fandom. I took it for granted but obviously I didn’t explain myself well.

The outburst of Ginevra Lamborghini

In light of the numerous offenses towards her family members, the 30-year-old couldn’t help but indulge in a tough guy vent on social media. These were his words: