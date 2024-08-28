Ginevra Elkann, the Lawyer’s niece’s film companies are at a loss

The slimming treatment that Geneva Elkanndaughter of Alain and Margherita Agnelli and sister of John And Lapohas subjected the film business to the red, and does not save its companies’ accounts.

A few weeks ago, in fact, the deceased’s granddaughter John Agnelli approved the 2023 financial statements of Asmara Films srl (which was incorporated into the Good Films srl) and Good Films itself, both 100% controlled by Elkann.

The first recorded a loss of 85 thousand euros compared to the red of 358 thousand euros in the previous financial year, against a turnover of just over 100 thousand euros. Good Films also went into the red last year, for 56 thousand euros after losing 346 thousand in 2022, against a turnover that collapsed from 487 thousand euros to 67 thousand euros.

There Elkann has decided to carry forward the liabilities, thus reducing the net assets to 61 thousand euros: it should be noted that with the merger Good Movies It has been renamed Asmara Filmsthus assuming the corporate name of the incorporated company.

“The merger – as stated in the transaction document – aims to integrate, rationalise and concentrate the activities of the incorporated company and the incorporating company into a single legal entity, thus constituting a platform for further synergies, reducing administrative costs and overhead costs as well as harmonizing the decision-making and management structure”.

Elkann could arrive in Venice these days Exhibition of the Cinema also because it is linked to the director Pablo Larrain which presents tomorrow “Mary“, the film about the life of Maria Calla played by Angelina Jolie.