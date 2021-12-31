Separated into groups, with the mask as a star accessory and with an eye toward enjoying the last race of the year. This is how the San Silvestre of 2021 gave the starting signal in Murcia after 2020 left us orphans of this appointment due to the coronavirus pandemic. A test that the more than a thousand runners who participated in it this Friday, December 31, embraced with enthusiasm and that left Ginés Valera as the winner, with a time of 20 minutes and 48 seconds, and Laura Nicolás, after 23 minutes and 26 seconds.

The second place in the men’s modality went to José Antonio Campos, from the Club Fondistas de Alcantarilla (20 minutes and 57 seconds), and the third place to cross the finish line was Julio Sánchez, from the Mobel Automenor Club (20 minutes and 58 seconds) . “I am very happy to be able to win after such a tough year of injuries. It’s almost my first race of 2021 and look what day it is. It gives me confidence for the following tests »pointed out Ginés.

In the female modality, Laura Nicolás Moreno, from the Nogalte Athletics Club, won the glory. After her came Almudena García, from Fondistas de Alcantarilla (24 minutes and 29 seconds) and Cristina Moreno, from Club Nogalte and Bitec Tri Impulso (24 minutes and 58 seconds). It’s a beautiful race. It’s super nice to win here. Running with this atmosphere through this city after so many problems is impressive, “said Laura before taking her award.

The more than six kilometers of route -6,500 meters- along the main roads of the capital of the Region had their starting point and their end point in Teniente Flomesta avenue, in front of the City Hall. Around a thousand and a half people sweated a lot a few meters from where many others enjoyed the -also- last ‘afternoon’ of the year. To the rhythm of We Will rock you by Queen and with British punctuality, at five in the afternoon the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, gave the starting signal so that the first to start, the professionals or those corresponding to Cajon A, would line the avenue . After them, two minutes later, the popular runners left, which were divided into five different starts.

Federated athletes, ‘runners’ of those who run frequently and those who do it less often, others who took the opportunity to instill a costume and even accompanied children. All of them gathered to enjoy this popular race before New Year’s Eve dinner.

Costumes of Sevillanas, dancers, nurses, Los Picapiedra, Mario Bros, Bon Esponja, Santa Claus and even some daring dressed up as clitoris sucker were seen running through the center of Murcia this Friday afternoon. Decked out with a hat and tutu were Almudena Soto and María Santo, two girls who re-debuted in the test: «We are coming for the second time. It is true that we missed him last year, but we are here again. “It is a perfect occasion to enjoy a good time with your loved ones and make room for the beer afterwards.” And the tutu and the hat? Well, it is clear: «With a costume you have a better time and you laugh more, even at yourself».

Let’s have fun. But to the San Silvestre de Murcia you also come to compete, even if it is against yourself. Like Jesús García, José Manuel Fernández and José Ángel Pallares. These three Murcians are faithful to the quote: «We come every year. Since 2008 we are here. And we will return as long as the Covid leaves us. You have to set yourself on fire before the start of the year ». Jesus himself confesses that this race is untouchable: “I accept that they have not put a Christmas tree in La Circular, but that the San Silvestre does not take it away from me.” «We are excited to run through the streets of our city on the last day of the year. That is why we are here, ”said Pallares.

The test disputed this Friday in Murcia had a great absence. Nothing more and nothing less than the Olympic athlete Mohamed Katir. The one from Mula, who won up to three times (2015, 2016 and 2018) went to the capital of Spain to participate in the San Silvestre Vallecana, where he is one of the favorites. Neither could Sergio Fernández and Paloma Sala, the last winners of the test, be there.

A great family atmosphere. Parents accompanied by children approached the fences to see the runners up close. Extraordinary meteorology -about 20 degrees of temperature-. And the desire to run and have fun. Main ingredients of a test that filled the streets of the capital with color.

The last sporting event of the year in Murcia was attended by the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, the Councilor for Sports, Pedro García Rex, the president of the FAMU, Pruden Guerrero, and the marketing coordinator of LA VERDAD, Elena Carrión. The race, marked by the prevention and safety protocols established by the pandemic, was organized by the newspaper LA VERDAD, the Murcia Region Athletics Federation (FAMU) and the Murcia City Council.