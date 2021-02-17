The Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, said on the morning of this Wednesday that if the laboratories comply with the delivery schedules, between August and September the entire population that needs it will be vaccinated against covid-19.

In that sense, the Health Minister added that the vaccination rate achieved before the arrival of winter will be very important, a time when it is expected that an increase in coronavirus cases may occur.

Regarding the general situation of the pandemic in the country, González García said that the situation is “stable, with a tendency to reduce risks, at least pressure on hospitalization and with a slight tendency to reduce the number of cases.” “We are less worse than what we were afraid of in the first half of January and at the end of December; this is happening throughout the country, quite evenly,” said the minister.

