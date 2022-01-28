EFQ Friday, 28 January 2022, 20:22



The year 2021 marked a milestone in the history of Ginés Huertas Industriales, the Iveco dealer in the Region. It is the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the birth of Pegasus, the legendary brand represented on the winged horse. The vision of the future, the continuous search for excellence and the pioneering spirit are the hallmarks that have made the commemoration of this milestone possible.

Empresa Nacional de Autocamiones (ENASA) was born in 1946 and in 1947 created the historic Spanish brand Pegaso, taking the name of the horse from Greek mythology, a symbol of power and lightness.

Ginés Huertas Industriales has been involved in the development of this brand since its inception, achieving a successful joint trajectory. The concessionaire, belonging to the centenary Grupo Huertas, obtained in 1949 the representation of Pegaso for the province of Murcia, and from that moment began a path marked by shared values ​​and commitments.

In 1990 Iveco acquired Pegaso, and in 1995 Ginés Huertas Industriales opened an exclusive space for the brand that over time has evolved to the four headquarters that Iveco currently has in the Region: Molina de Segura, Cartagena, Sangonera la Verde (Murcia) and Lorca.

An exceptional human team, the engine of the company



During all these years, an exceptional human team has transmitted the experience and values ​​of the company generation after generation, achieving the celebration of this milestone. In parallel, the facilities and work processes of the Ginés Huertas Industriales dealership have been evolving, adapting to the needs of each era.

Design, safety, comfort, experience, innovation and customer service are the characteristics that have always accompanied the dealership in its joint history with Pegaso and with the current Iveco.

Currently, Ginés Huertas Industriales is developing an ambitious comprehensive digitalization plan, which will involve a profound transformation in work procedures, increasing productivity and efficiency in all the activities it develops