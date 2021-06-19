Ginés Huertas Cervantes once again shows his support for the cultural fabric of the city of Murcia by joining the festival ‘Las Noches del Malecón’. Seat’s official dealer in the Region will be present at more than a dozen concerts within an event that has become one of the main tourist attractions in the capital this summer.

During the month of June, the Segura gardens have been dressed with the best-selling Seat vehicles, such as the Ibiza and the Arona, in performances by artists such as Rulo y la Contrabanda, La MODA, Juancho Marqués or Antonio José during a first series of concerts that have sold out.

Also, during the month of July, Ginés Huertas Cervantes will once again have a presence in some of the most anticipated musical events starring Dvicio, Cepeda or La Pegatina.

To continue promoting the safe culture offered by ‘Las Noches del Malecón’, the official Seat dealer in the Region of Murcia has launched various actions both on its social networks and within the festival site with the aim of making the event more dynamic and visible .

Among them, stands out the raffle of two tickets for the Cepeda concert, on July 18, or the launch of a contest to win a SEAT MO, the brand’s electric scooter and the best sustainable mobility solution to move around the city. town.

Great discounts



In addition, Ginés Huertas Cervantes wants to start the summer in a big way through its offers and promotions. The dealer will offer discounts of up to 7,500 euros for vehicles in stock of the Ibiza and Arona models (more information on the phone 868 205 386).

The Seat Arona is a B-segment SUV adapted to modern life. It stands out for its compact size and an exterior with daring exterior lines and full led headlights. The Ibiza, for its part, is one of the most iconic vehicles of the Spanish brand that, in addition, has the most advanced technology with a modern exterior design and an interior equipped with the latest security, control and infotainment systems, with a 8-inch screen and compatibility with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both vehicles share the same range of engines: the Arona has a CNG block and gasoline propellants of between 95 and 150 HP, while the Ibiza is available in up to five gasoline mechanics of between 80 and 150 HP and a CNG alternative of 90 hp.