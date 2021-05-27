While President Alberto Fernández will demand in civil justice an economic compensation from Patricia Bullrich, the former Minister of Health Ginés González García sent a letter document to the president of the PRO, so that he publicly retracts his statements regarding alleged acts of corruption surrounding the failed agreement with Pfizer for the acquisition of vaccines. The former Minister of Security has 48 hours to respond.

The accusations of Patricia Bullrich will end up being prosecuted. On the one hand, Alberto Fernández with the legal representation of Gregorio Dalbón, will go to the civil jurisdiction, where they will file a claim for damages against honor, and they will seek financial compensation. Simultaneously, the former head of the Ministry of Health analyzes a possible criminal complaint.

Argentina is among a group of Latin American countries that failed to agree with Pfizer to acquire vaccines against the coronavirus. The lack of progress in negotiations with our country, aroused all kinds of suspicions on the part of the opposition, which in some cases asked for explanations from the Executive Power.

In this context, Patricia Bullrich said that to sign the contract, Pfizer “had to have a national counterpart. The matrix of the way Kirchnerism works is this. I’ll give you a Cristóbal López, a Lázaro Báez, someone who guarantees me that I’m going to have a part in this. “

Under those same arguments, the opposition leader said that what the former minister Ginés González García was doing is “asking a company to participate. This intermediary that I have been raising for a long time and now the President got angry, but I have been saying it for months and he does not listen. “

In response to it and before taking criminal action, the former minister requested through a document letter that the president of the PRO retract “publicly, plainly, and outright his libelous and libelous statements made against you in the program The cornice May 23, 2021 “.

The defense of the former Minister of Health, in charge of Martin Arias Duval, pointed to Clarion that they are “awaiting a response” and that, like President Fernández, will advance “with the civil lawsuit, in which there will be a preliminary mediation beforehand,” it was explained.

The criminal complaint is still under analysis by Ginés’ lawyer, since due to the reform that was made in the wording of the types of slander and insults, Demonstrations referring to matters of public interest are excluded from these crimes.

“It cannot be argued that public officials must bear concrete charges of crime. It is one thing for them to question your suitability, management, whatever, and quite another for them to say that you asked a supplier for a return“, they indicated from the defense of Ginés.

González García anticipated in radio statements that he was going to file a criminal complaint, but if the president of the PRO retracts her statements, she could desist from said action.

The former Alberto Fernández official, who had to resign when the vip vaccination scandal broke, said in radio statements that Bullrich’s sayings lack all kinds of support: “What proof is he going to have if everything that happened with Pfizer and the government is still negotiating (with the laboratory) because it tries to find a return to it, “he said.

In a brief statement, the US laboratory clarified on Monday that it had not received requests for bribes by the Government “at no time” of the negotiation that so far resulted.

Faced with this scenario and seeking to make a kind of clarification, Bullrich warned that “he is right, because Pfizer was not asked for bribes. Pfizer was asked that to sign the contract there had to be a national counterpart.”

Due to these statements, the president decided to initiate a civil action against Bullrich, since insults cannot be penalized since 2009 and that is why it is acted upon in that jurisdiction. He further ordered, that no agreement is reached at the mediation hearing and they will seek financial compensation. Those funds, if the lawsuit is won, will go to the Malbrán Institute.

Look also