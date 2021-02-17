The Minister of Health, Ginés González García, considered this Wednesday that “it’s an unnecessary risk” In the context of a pandemic, hold the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (PASO) in August, so the national deputies of Together for Change came out to warn him that these elections “do not touch.”

In dialogue with radio La Red, the official evaluated that “it is an unnecessary risk to vote in August, although I cannot say how the health situation will be at that time, but I think it is an absolutely unnecessary risk that we should not take“.

“Everything that can be avoidable must be avoidable. If we are trying to vaccinate many people (against the coronavirus) to reduce transmission, any concentration generates an increase in infections, “the minister added.

Later, the national deputies of the PRO and the Radical Civic Union, two of the forces of the opposition coalition Together for Change, issued a series of pronouncements to reject the proposals of the head of the health portfolio and ratify that they will resist any effort to modify the electoral calendar.

“Ginés González García says that the conditions are not in place to carry out the PASO and, at the same time, that he hopes to have the entire population over 18 years of age vaccinated by the month of August. No more speculation. The development of our democracy is essential“Said the head of the PRO bloc, Cristian Ritondo.

Meanwhile, the head of the UCR bloc in the lower house, Mario Negri from Cordoba, stated: “Ginés González García warns that it will not be possible to vote in August, but in the same interview the Minister of Health affirms that by that date everyone we will be vaccinated “.

“If the Government could, if it depended only on Peronism, it will not vote this year, because the perception is that the numbers do not do well for the ruling party,” he said.

Followed, he complained because in the ruling party “they are a bag of uncertainty” and “make the whole society dizzy from morning to night.”

Along the same lines, the deputy for the province of Buenos Aires, Adriana Cáceres, warned that “the PASO do not touch “. “Just 15 days ago, Ginés González García said in Congress that in July we would achieve herd immunity. So why could not vote in August? Argentina cannot tolerate less democracy,” he added.

Specifically, three possibilities are being analyzed: postpone the entire schedule, suspend the STEP or carry out the primary and general on the same day, according to official sources in recent days.

The alternative of delaying the PASO and the general one in August and October – as scheduled today – to the months of September and November is the one that seems to take hold after recent announcements by the opposition that it will not accompany “either of the other two options. “.

