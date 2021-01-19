The Minister of Health Ginés González García received in his office a group of deputies from the area commission to give details about the vaccination process, mostly from the Frente de Todos and one only one not official, Luis Di Giacomo from Rio Negro. Together for Change decided to decline the invitation, with the argument that the official stopped attending Congress to share provide reports on the strategy to face the pandemic.

“It is always good to share with the representatives of the legislative power all the information and the management that we have been carrying out from the Ministry. We have a vaccination plan in place, contracts signed for more than 51 million doses and open negotiations with suppliers to immunize our population “, said González García after the meeting of almost two hours in his office, which he described as” successful “:” It is a pleasure for me to dialogue with all political sectors and thus I will do it as many times as necessary. From the beginning we have been working with all the provinces in unity, without any party distinction ”.

The meeting was attended by Pablo Yedlin, María Luisa Montoto, María Jimena López, Paola Vessvessian and Carolina Moisés, from the Frente de Todos, and Di Giacomo from Together We Are Río Negro. Also participating were Manuel Limeres – head of ANMAT – and Mirta Roses, of the National Immunization Commission.

“It was a successful meeting, gave us answers to questions that concerned us. With the arrival of five million vaccines at the end of the month, health, security and education personnel can be covered, which from the perspective of face-to-face classes is very important ”, Di Giacoco told Clarion. Ginés González García also spoke about the negotiations for other vaccines and the schedule released by the Government on Monday. “If logistics are met, we would enter winter with a large part of the population vaccinated,” added Di Giacomo.

The legislators of the PRO, the UCR and the Civic Coalition absent with notice, arguing that González García did not attend Congress to give reports in recent months and answer questions openly. “We have been and are a responsible opposition, we accompany the ruling party in voting on the vaccine law so that they have the tools to buy them. We deserve access direct information and it is necessary for the minister to share it in a meeting with us in Congress, ”Carmen Polledo – vice president of the Health Commission – had told this newspaper.

Before the meeting, González García had confirmed that “Before the end of the month” there will be a great availability of vaccines and that Sputnik V will soon be enabled for the elderly. “We believe it is a matter of hours,” he said at a press conference at the Posadas Hospital about the authorization for people over 60 years of age.

The official in turn assured that the Government already has 51 million doses insured by contract and continues in negotiations with different suppliers such as Pfizer, Janssen, Butantan / Sinovac Biotech, Sinopharm and Moderna. The Government had released on Monday a schedule with the arrival of 4.7 million doses of Sputnik V by the end of January and another 14,700 of those vaccines in February. Aside from about nine million Covax until July and another series of AstraZeneca deliveries: 1,191,000 in March, 4,635,500 in April and May, 3,451,000 in June and 8,518,000 in July. In total, 51,431,000 vaccines.

The priority will be 14,492,299 people: 821,394 health workers, 7,414,866 60 years or older, 493,727 members of the Armed and Security Forces, 4,063,968 between 18 and 59 years with comorbidities, 1,417,310 teachers and education personnel, among others.