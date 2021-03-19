After leaving the Ministry of Health for the “VIP vaccination”, Ginés González García reappeared after 20 days of silence on social networks, to express his joy at the improvement in the health of Alejandro Collia, Undersecretary of Management of Services and Institutes of the sanitary portfolio.

Collia – who is also being investigated and is charged with the former minister for the “VIP vaccination” – had been admitted almost two months ago to the intensive care unit at Haedo Hospital after contracting Covid and came to be in a pharmacological coma.

.“I am very happy because my friend and Undersecretary Ale Collia interned x COVID since January 27 overcame critical weeks. It’s very good, “González García tweeted that he had not used that social network since February 26, when he had sent condolences for the death of another collaborator of his in the ministry, a week after being ejected from his position due to the scandal.

I am very happy that my friend and Undersecretary Ale Collia interned x COVID since January 27 has overcome critical weeks It is very well – Gines González García (@ginesggarcia) March 19, 2021

“I visited Ale Collia and today the rehabilitation began. With the strength and commitment of always, “added Ginés in a second tweet, published minutes later.

The scandal that led to González García’s departure from the Health Ministry exploded on February 19, after journalist Horacio Verbitsky revealed in an interview that he had been vaccinated thanks to the efforts made by the now former Minister of Health.

Collia had been vaccinated with the Sputnik V on Thursday, January 21 at the Posadas Hospital. Four days later he announced on his networks that he had covid, for which he was inoculated while he was still asymptomatic.

Visit Ale Collia and rehabilitation begins today. With the strength and commitment of always. – Gines González García (@ginesggarcia) March 19, 2021

“On Thursday I applied the first dose of Sputnik V at @hospitalposadas. On Friday I had only very mild symptoms and I spent a normal weekend, enjoying knowing that we are building Health for All. We are already working 100% . Beware of the heat! “Collia had tweeted on January 25. His health later deteriorated dramatically.

At the beginning of March, the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano expanded the accusations in the case of the vaccination scandal and precisely asked to impute Alejandro Collia, who at that time was going through a serious health situation.

González García, for his part, comes from suffering an escrache in a restaurant in the City of Buenos Aires, which he had to leave due to the reaction of some diners.

On Thursday I applied the first dose of Sputnik V in the @hospitalposadas . On Friday I had only very mild symptoms and I spent a normal weekend, enjoying knowing that we are building Health for All. We are already working 100%. Beware of the heat! 💉✌️ pic.twitter.com/fEDhXFBVkn – Dr. Alejandro Collia (@ACollia) January 25, 2021

DS