Ginés González García opposed the decision of Chamber I of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber that reversed the ruling of Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, who had partially filed the case known as VIP Vaccination. The former minister appealed the measure to reach the Federal Chamber of Cassation, and said that the Office of Administrative Investigations (PIA) – whose head managed to keep the case from being archived – had no power to have requested that. His proposal was rejected, but Ginés will try to reach the Cassation in complaint.

The judges Leopoldo Bruglia, Pablo Bertuzzi and Mariano Llorens signed the resolution that ordered to reopen the case and continue with the investigation of 65 people who, according to the PIA they had been vaccinated irregularly earlier this year.

Weeks later, Ginés González García presented a brief stating that the PIA is a “specialized prosecutor’s office without powers to appeal the original file, without having intervened as an accuser in the process and without even having been notified, “he said.

For this reason, he requested the nullity of everything resolved by Chamber I of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber, which ordered the case to be re-investigated. The chambermaids rejected the proposal of the former Minister of Health considering that “the issue is not subject to appeal (the highest criminal court)”.

However, Ginés González García may go to the Chamber of Cassation in complaint Looking for the return of the ruling that ordered Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti to continue investigating the alleged irregular inoculation circuit that began in the Ministry of Health between December 2020 and February of the current year.

Contrary to the criteria put forward by the former Minister of Health, the chamber members pointed out that the PIA’s appeal focuses on the possible discretion in the application of a set of vaccines. “This is the aspect to which the resolution, as the appellant clearly points out, does not provide an answer. Why were they, and not others among the millions of citizens of the country in the same conditions, were the beneficiaries of this simultaneous vaccination?

Going deeper into this aspect, they indicated that surely “we will all have in mind someone who due to age or some other condition could have been favored at that simultaneity. But none of them got the invitation ”.

Under the same criteria, and considering the appeal of the PIA -in charge of Sergio Rodríguez-, the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber requested that it be investigated which people were vaccinated according to the standards imposed by the Vaccination Plan and “Who went ahead for some benefit that was unique to them. Research should focus on the latter ”.

It was ordered that those who received the vaccines also be investigated: “as the PIA pointed out, it is possible to read there an eventual participation that claims to be cleared. Especially when it is unknown, in addition, in what character they were vaccinated, if that quality was real or assigned for the sole purpose of circumventing the requirements of the implemented vaccination system and, in this case, if that fiction was thus declared by the beneficiary or by whom I had the task of loading the official data ”.

The VIP Vaccination scandal had as its first impact the resignation of Ginés González García in front of the Ministry of Health. President Alberto Fernández tried to minimize the case by referring to the beneficiaries as people who “skipped their place in the queue” and that is why he understood that “there was no crime.” The Buenos Aires Federal Chamber does not agree.

When she decided to order a partial file, Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti said that the people whose vaccination was under scrutiny “were within some of the groups that make up the priority population, and although there was a” truly different, differential treatment “for those people, such action did not constitute a crime. An attitude that could be ethically and morally repudiated, but which did not fit a criminal figure. The members of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber saw it differently.

The list that will have to be investigated again includes Hugo Moyano, his wife and one of their 20-year-old children among the 70; Carlos Zannini and his wife; Daniel Scioli and Eduardo Duhalde and his wife. Among those who were vaccinated at the Ministry then led by Ginés González García, were Seza Manukian, Horacio Verbitsky, Lourdes Noya Aldrey, Matilde Noya Aldrey, Dolores Noya Aldrey, Felix Eulogio Guille, Florencio Aldrey, Jorge Taiana, Salomón Schachter and Eduardo Valdés .

Look also