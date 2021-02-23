Ginés García Millán (Puerto Lumbreras, 1964) is the only Spanish actor in the cast of ‘Who Killed Sara?’, A series premiered by Netflix, the main streaming entertainment service in the world, on March 24 produced by the Mexican company Perro Azul (Juan Uruchurtu and Alexis Fridman) and directed by David Ruiz and Bernando de la Rosa. The renowned actor, tanned for decades on stage and film sets In film and television, he shot this production in Mexico throughout 2020. Manolo Cardona (‘El cartel de los sapos’), Carolina Miranda (‘ Señora Acero ‘), Claudia Ramírez (‘ Burning fire ‘), Eugenio Siller (‘ Who’s who ‘) and Alejandro Nones (‘ Cuna de Lobos’) complete the cast.

“After being unjustly imprisoned for 18 years for the death of his sister, Alejandro Guzmán is once again part of the life of the powerful Lazcano family to remove his past, take revenge and reveal the secrets that cover up who killed Sara.” This is how this story is announced that seeks to awaken the interest of viewers under this disturbing premise: in every family there is a monster. This mystery and drama thriller also features the performances of Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán and Fátima Molina, among others, under the direction of Bernardo de la Rosa and David Ruiz, with a script by José Ignacio Valenzuela, and produced by Juan Uruchurtu for Perro Azul.

García Millán has participated in a good handful of productions such as ‘La punta del iceberg’, by David Cánovas; ‘The year of the flood’, by Jaime Chávarri; ‘The murderer of caprices’, by Gerardo Herrero; ‘Felices 140’, by Gracia Querejeta, or ‘The promised hell’, by Juan Manuel Chumilla-Carbajosa; and in series such as ‘El Cid’, ‘Velvet’, ‘Isabel’, ‘Amar in troubled times’, ‘Adolfo Suárez’, ‘Personal motives’, ‘Periodistas’ and ‘Herederos’, for which fHe was distinguished twice by the Union of Actors; and in theater in plays such as ‘Players’, ‘Kathie and the Hippo’, ‘Hamlet’, ‘Don Juan Tenorio’, ‘Women dreamed of horses’, ‘Glengarry Glenn Ross’, The children have fallen asleep ‘and’ Spy on a woman who kills herself ‘, among others.