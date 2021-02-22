The scandal around the VIP vaccination of the Ministry of Health, which Alberto Fernández sought to control on Friday with the departure of Ginés González García, seems not to find its ceiling.

Such was the escalation that the Casa Rosada was forced this Monday to announce that throughout the day it would publish the list of vaccinated at the Posadas Hospital, from where the doses for the ministry were leaving where last Thursday a secret, detailed operation was mounted by this newspaper, for the immunization of officials, leaders and friends of the outgoing official.

As published Clarion In the last hours, González García was not the only one who had and distributed privileges. Your right hand, nephew and chief of staff, Lisandro Bonelli, He also handled access to vaccines at his discretion. Next to Marcelo Guille, employed by the ministry and alternate director of the company Carpor SA, created by González García y Bonelli, and Claudio Miguel D’Amico, who works in the Health portfolio and as soon as the dismissed minister took over the management, he requested it in commission from PAMI to the Ministry of Equity Secretariat.

According to information from official records, both Bonelli -original of San Nicolás-, as well as Guille and D’Amico They have already been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine. With an addition: the latter lor did last Thursday 18, during the secret operation carried out by specialists from the Posadas Hospital and mounted in the ministry to immunize, among others, the businessman Florencio Aldrey Iglesias and part of his family, the journalist Horace Verbitsky and the legislators Eduardo Valdes Y Jorge Taiana.

At 55, D’Amico was vaccinated Thursday, according to records, as “health personnel”. The same methodology that the authorities used to justify the immunization of Carlos Zannini, the Treasury attorney, who passed through Posadas and received the vaccine on January 21. The same day as the President, his Secretary of Communication, Juan Pablo Biondi, and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

Bonelli, meanwhile, was vaccinated on January 11 for the first time and received the second dose on February 2. In Guille’s case, he received only the first dose, on January 13, as published by the Infobae site.

