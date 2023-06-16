Mazarrón Town Hall will have the same local government as in the last 4 years. The Unión Independiente Democrática de Mazarrón (UIDM) party and the PSOE closed an agreement last night to reissue the pact that they already reached in 2019, thus cutting off the path of the Popular Party of Alicia Jiménez, who was the political force with the most votes in the municipal elections of the past May 28.

However, the mayoralty of Mazarrón will be in the hands of Ginés Campillo, leader of the UIDM, instead of the socialist candidate Gaspar Miras during the next legislature, as this independent formation has been ahead of the PSOE in the elections, although only by 26 votes difference. It is the same criteria that was followed four years ago for the councilor to be the socialist leader.

For his part, Gaspar Miras will be the first deputy mayor of the City Council. The Socialists will manage the Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Finance, Celebrations and Tourism portfolios, as contemplated in the agreement reached and signed last night.

The Unión Independiente Democrática de Mazarrón and PSOE have 12 councillors, one above the absolute majority, so they can govern with peace of mind for the next 4 years.

In the opposition will remain the Popular Party, with 8 councillors, and Vox, which only won one seat in the last municipal elections on May 28.