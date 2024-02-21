The talented and beautiful Mexican singer and songwriter Gina Reynapresents us his new single “Just with you”. Produced by Jesús Caballero and with the unmatched lyrics of Mario Quintero Manzano, this song becomes a true gem that resonates with passion and the purest emotion; It is now available on digital music platforms.

“Just with you” It's not just a song, it's a emotional journey that immerses listeners in the depth of loneliness, of those who long for the love they once had. With captivating images that portray the melancholy of a person in search of lost affection, the music video transports viewers to a world of intense emotions and nostalgic memories.

“For me, 'Nomas Contigo' is more than a song, it is a reminder of the special moments I shared with my family,” said Gina Reyna, originally from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. “I learned this song as a child and it has always been a symbol of love and connection, with this single, we want to convey a message of hope and lasting love in a world that often seems to forget it.”

Gina Reyna recorded this song in Mazatlán, Sinaloaa single that evokes nostalgia for times gone by and reminds us of the importance of love in our lives. With lines that awaken sincerity and the deepest passion, “Just with you” resonates with the childhood of the person who sings it, reminding us of the importance of valuing every moment of affection and affection.

Gina Reyna He began his musical career from an early age, captivating local audiences with his unique voice and passion for vernacular music. Participating in television and radio programs locally, she was noted for his exceptional talent, performing music accompanied by live mariachi. Determined to expand her artistic horizons, she not only settled for being a singer, but also ventured as a composer and musical executive producer in her new project called “Demencia”, within the northern banda genre.. It was recorded at Ramón Sánchez's prestigious Studio 21, where renowned artists such as Julión Álvarez, Banda MS, Pancho Barraza and more have recorded.

With a career full of success and recognition, Gina Reyna continues to captivate audiences with her unique style and passion for music; His career is a testament to his dedication and indisputable talent in the music industry.

