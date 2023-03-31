Nothing was saved.Gina Parker, the remembered host of the Peruvian radio, was one of the star guests, this last Thursday, March 30, to the program “Love and Fire” and, in the middle of the interview, he released an incredible revelation about the former participants of the extinct program “Combat”, especially from Jazmín Pinedo’s ex-partner, Gino Assereto.

What did Gina Parker say?

Rodrigo Gonzalez He asked the radio host about her great career in this media. She explained that she had created a talent academy to hone the vocal performance and public speaking of her students. “I have had a voice-over center for more than 30 years. I have many colleagues who are already working on different radio stations,” Parker revealed.

Along those lines, Gina also noted that her many protégés included several reality kids from “ATV” who were looking to improve their stage performance in front of the camera. “I’ve been Karen Dejo’s teacher (…) of the ‘Combate’ boys, the first (…) Gino Assereto, all of them (went to the academy)”,said the host of “Radio Panamericana”, which caused the surprise of everyone on the set, especially that of ‘Gigi’ Mitre, who, upon learning of these events, joked that he “got them out”.

Likewise, the presenter said that the influencers also used to have a rather questionable attitude in classes. She intuits that this was due to the parties they would have attended a few hours before going to the academy.

“It was complicated because, sometimes, they came to study hungover, tired, lazy, but they were sent so they could communicate better. I think Gino (Assereto) a little more and he took the lamp every time he passed by ”, revealed Gina Parker.

