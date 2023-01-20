Gina Lollobrigida’s cardiologist: “He told me several times ‘my son must have nothing, I’m selling everything'”

“On more than one occasion, he told me ‘I want to sell everything, my son must have nothing'”. This was reported by Gina Lollobrigida’s cardiologist, in the trial in which Andrea Piazzolla, former assistant of the diva who died last Monday, is accused of circumventing an incapable person.

In the testimonies in the courtroom, the doctor Francesco Ruggiero recalled the hostility that the “Bersagliera” had shown towards her son, who joined the civil party in the trial against Piazzolla, accused of having stolen property from the actress between 2013 and 2018. “They were confidences she gave me when I finished my visits and several times she referred to the fact that her son Andrea Milko Skofic was far away and not there to look after her”, the testimony of the doctor, who over the years has become a friend of the actress, so much so that be invited to the parties he organized in his villa on the Appian Way.

At visits, Ruggiero declared, “Piazzolla was always to accompany her, her son and nephew would later come to see her but she did not want to let her health conditions be known and I often had to mediate with them”.

“I remember that she had no esteem for her son and grandson and she expressed it to me several times, even in a colorful way. She had a working relationship with Piazzolla, even an emotional one, for her he was like an acquired nephew”, added the doctor, who described the actress as “stubborn”. She “she was totally capable of understanding and wanting”.