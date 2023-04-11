Gina Lollobrigida legacy, between trials and hidden treasures in Panama

On the legacy of Gina Lollobrigida one is in progress war no holds barred. To fight it are the son of the actress who died on January 16 Andrea Milko Skofic and Lollo’s factotum, Andrea pitch. The actress’s loyalist is already on trial for circumvention of the incapacitated. In the meantime, an investigation by l’Espresso reveals that on 6 March 2014 a offshore company in that of Panama. Bewick International Inc. may today guard the Lollo’s treasure: estimated at 3.9 million euros after the auction of her jewels and rarities. Piazzolla, a former goods unloader for a car manufacturer, according to the indictment of process allegedly subtracted 3 million euros from the heritage of the actress, in real estate and in cash.

Now, right to these money the hunt for the magistrates. In the testament, Lollobrigida has left the legitimacy, that is half of his estate, to the son. And the other half a pitch. And Skofic’s lawyers speculate that in 2014 the jack of all trades opened the company a Panama tricking the actress. By getting her to sign some cards without understanding it meaning. Now the defensive investigations aim to understand if there is money in Bewick or if this was the case empty either in the years or after the death of the actress. The 3.9 million euros after the deposit in Montecarlo were transferred on 28 July 2013 to a tax haven.

