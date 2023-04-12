Although a few months have passed since his disappearance, the assets of Gina Lollobrigida continues to be the subject of discussions on the web and on television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the woman has hidden assets in Panama. But what would her figure be? Let’s find out all the details together.

Over the past few months, we have witnessed the sad disappearance of Gina Lollobrigida who passed away at the age of 95. The famous actress left half of hers inheritance to his son Milko Scofic and the other half to Andrea Piazzolla.

However, according to the claims of thelatest investigationto his assets should be added the hidden heritage in Panama. This news was spread by “L’Espresso” which discovered a offshore treasury which is called Bewick International Inc.

It’s about a society which belongs precisely to the well-known actress who was authorized to open an account at the Safra bank in the Principality of Monaco with full powers to manage all funds. To release some declaration with regard to the matter, the lawyer Michele Gentiloni was strict Milko Skofic’s lawyer. These were hers words:

Our records show the existence of at least one company in an offshore paradise, but not even the Italian judges know its name. Its capital is represented by 200 shares which to date are not in the inheritance inventory: for years it has been unknown who holds them.

But how much is Gina Lollobrigida’s secret assets in Panama? According to well-informed people, the figure of the hidden inheritance would be around 3.9 million euros. Anyway, currently the sum would have disappeared and was obtained from the sale of the actress’s jewels, which took place during a famous auction in London.