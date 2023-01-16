The news of the disappearance of Gina Lollobrigida comes from the last few hours: one of the brightest stars of Italian cinema is leaving

The news of the disappearance of Gina Lollobrigida. It was disclosed by ANSA. The actress, a true legend of Italian and world cinema, would have turned 96 next July. The cause of her death is still unknown.

Born in Subiaco, Lazio, on 4 July 1927, she moved in 1944 to Rome together with his parents, shortly before the Allies arrived. He immediately enrolled in the Academy of Fine Arts and always in the same year he made his first roles in the theater.

Of a disarming beautyin those years she also participated in various beauty contests, including Miss Rome in which she finished second and Miss Italy in which she came in third place.

Which of course, though, made her true legend not only in Italy, but also and above all in Hollywood, it was cinema. Countless the hugely successful films in which she starred. Her roles, at the same time, earned her dozens of awards and recognitions globally.

Won the Golden Globes Enrietta Award in 1961 for the film Return to September. Also at the Golden Globes he received two nominations, in ’69 and ’85 for the films Good evening Mrs. Campbell and Falcon Crest.

In 1956, 1963 and 1969 he won three times the Donatello’s David. In 1996, 2006 and 2016 you received three more David for Lifetime Achievement.

In 1954 and 1963 he won two Silver Ribbonswhile in 1955 he received a BAFTA nomination.

Private life of Gina Lollobrigida

Gina Lollobrigida was married several times, the first of which in 1949 to the Slovenian doctor Milko Scofic. In 1957, what remained the only child of the Italian star was born. His name is Andrea Milko Scofic and in 1994 he gave her his only grandson, Dimitri. The two separated in 1971.

Tears on Domenica In

When she was 94, Lollobrigida was a guest at Mara Venier during an episode of Domenica In. The actress burst into tears in front of the Italian public, tired of the legal battle for his immense estateunder the supervision of a support administrator. She vented like this: