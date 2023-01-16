One of the most important divas of Italian cinema has died at the age of 95; known and loved around the world, Gina Lollobrigida has won several awards and had an unforgettable impact on international cinema, and beyond. To give the news of the death of “La Lollo” the family, which she asked to respect a moment of great pain.

Direct from the greatest directors, Gina Lollobrigida it was one of divas of the cinema most loved appreciated not only in Italy but throughout the world.

Not only that, but the Lollobrigida besides career cinematic he also had a successful career as a photojournalist; just think that in the seventies he interviewed Fidel Castro.

Protagonist of some of the movie most successful of Italian cinema, Gina Lollobrigidaaffectionately called “la Lollo” had also decided to apply with Italia Sovrana and Popolare per le elections of 25 September 2022.

Gina Lollobrigida: one of the greatest Italian actresses has passed away

He had accomplished 95 years old on July 4th of last year Gina Lollobrigidastar of movie such unforgettable ones Bread, love and fantasy, 1953 film directed by Luigi Comencini, starring the Lollobrigida (who among other things obtained a BAFTA nomination) and another fundamental actor of Italian cinema, Victor De Sica.

During his career Gina Lollobrigida has received numerous awards, from a Golden Globes at seven Donatello’s Davidtwo Silver ribbons, to name a few. Not only that, but the star dedicated to her shines in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The unforgettable “Bersagliera” was among the fundamental faces and souls of her generation, internationally loved, an actress who, together with her colleague Sophia Loren he “created” the myth of Italian elegance, of the diva with a thousand qualities and rosy sensuality.

For now, the communication of the death of “La Bersagliera” has been from his son Andrea Milko and by his nephew Dimitri. The family of Gina Lollobrigida asked for great respect for the recent loss for now, specifically asking the media to leave space to experience their grief; “Further communications on this matter will follow,” they said.

In the meantime, one of the first to comment sadly on the disappearance of a colleague and friend, Sophia Loren: “I am deeply shocked and saddened,” said the shocked Loren.