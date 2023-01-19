Gina Lollobriga was a multifaceted and complete artist who never ceased to amaze us. The memory of Monicelli

On the day of the funeral I want to pay homage Gina Lollobrigidaicon of Italian and international cinema, with the certificate of esteem from the director Mario Monicellicollected by me and my colleague Mariano Sabatiniin the interview book “Mario Monicelli. The sustainable lightness of cinema”. In 1950 Monicelli And Steno they chose “the Bersagliera” in “Dog’s life”to play the role of the rebel Margherita pizza called to replace a showgirl in the theater who gets an unexpected success.

During the long interview given to us by the master in his home at Monti districtspeaking of the actresses of our cinema, we asked Monicelli which one did she prefer among the three great divas of the time: Pampanini, Lollobrigida and Loren.

Monicelliwithout hesitation, replied: “Gina Lollobrigida. Over the years you have made that Italian character with great taste, wit and sharpness. There Loren is also good but it was a lot helped by De Sica and from the character of La Cioiara. Except the first films in which she played the roles of Neapolitan, i.e. herself, she after her has always been a bit statuesque and repetitive. There Lollo participated in few films, compared to the other two actresses. But she, equally, she had a great international successwithout having a producer behind it.”

Indeed the Lolloduring his career he has won important awards including: the Golden Globes for “Back in September”, directed by Robert Mulligaseven Donatello’s Davidthree Silver Ribbons, a Bafta nomination for “Bread, love and fantasy”, the film by Luigi Comencini with Victor De Sica And Gina Lollobrigida considered as the turning point of our cinema towards the Italian comedy, and a star on the Hollywood of Fame.

Gina Lollobriga she was a multifaceted and complete artist who never ceased to amaze us. After leaving the world of cinema continued her film career, began a career as a photojournalist, which led her in the seventies to interview Fidel Castroand then as a very talented sculptor and painter.

