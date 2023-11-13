Andrea Piazzolla, Gina Lollobrigida’s former factotum, was sentenced to three years. The single judge of Rome sentenced the man accused of circumvention of an incompetent person for having stolen assets from the actress’s estate between 2013 and 2018. The Rome Prosecutor’s Office had initially requested a much more severe sentence, asking for seven and a half years of imprisonment .

“An extremely knowledgeable judge of the Rome court recognized the reasonableness of our hypotheses and justice has finally been done”, commented the lawyer Michele Gentiloni Silveri, lawyer for the family of Gina Lollobrigida, the great diva who passed away last January at the age of 95 . The judge also imposed a fine of 1,000 euros on Piazzolla and the seizure of her movable and immovable property.

The actress’ ex factotum will have the possibility of commuting the prison with an alternative sentence to social services. “I believe I was the only one who took care of Gina Lollobrigida with love and I continue to do so. I have never seen her son, nephew or alleged husband in Subiaco (where the actress is buried),” Piazzolla said in court.

The sentence also established an immediately enforceable provisional amount of half a million euros in favor of the civil parties, made up of Milko Skofic, the actress’s son, and two companies of which Gina Lollobrigida was a partner. The judge also decided to release the villa on Appia Antica, which had been seized during the investigations.

“It’s still painful, but the sentence brings justice,” commented Skofic. “The truth is that it really shouldn’t have come to this. This is a bitter story that just shouldn’t have happened. I arrived at the sentence psychologically empty and I regret all the time I lost and the fact that I couldn’t be next to my mother.”

According to the prosecution, the shortfall in assets would be over 10 million euros: many precious objects – there is talk of 350 assets owned by the actress – put up for sale at auction houses through an intermediary, Antonio Salvi, also ended up in court. “Lollo” has always taken the defense of her ex factotum by siding against her son Andrea Milko Skovic and her nephew Dimitri.