













Gina Carano wants to sue Disney for her dismissal from The Mandalorian | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Before the California court he claimed that his dismissal was due to his right-wing opinions on social networks.

So she wants to be rehired, and in the process she has the support of X, the company behind Twitter. This Elon Musk company is partly financing their lawsuit.

Musk said he would pay the legal bill for users discriminated against on this platform due to their activities and now he is complying.

We recommend: Carl Weathers, actor who played Apollo Creed in Rocky and Greef Karga in The Mandalorian, has died.

Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, commented 'as a sign of X Corp's commitment to free speech, we are proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano's lawsuit, enabling her to seek vindication of her free speech rights in.

Fountain: Lucasfilm.

Benarroch concluded by saying '[…]and the ability to work without intimidation, harassment or discrimination'. It is necessary to note that Lucasfilm ended its working relationship with Gina Carano when she worked on The Mandalorian .

That was when he said that being a Republican was like being a Jew in the Holocaust. She previously went so far as to mock the use of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and suggested there was fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.

Gina Carano claims that while she was harassed on social media for her beliefs, with Disney and Lucasfilm ignoring her, her male colleagues had no problem with her statements.

Like Pedro Pascal, who plays Mando in The Mandalorianwho said Donald Trump was like Adolf Hitler in 2017.

Fountain: Lucasfilm.

Carano hopes that the companies mentioned above will not only hire her again but also pay her $75 thousand dollars (MX$1 million 278 thousand 546.75) in punitive damages.

With details from THR. Apart from Gina Carano and The Mandalorian We have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)