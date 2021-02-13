Gina Carano, who played warrior Cara Dune on Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ series, was fired from the Star Wars universe after publishing a post comparing “being a Republican today” to being Jewish during the Holocaust. “She is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Their posts on social media that denigrate people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable, ”stated a spokesperson.

Although she deleted her post, the actress questioned the following: “ Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers, but by their neighbors … Even by children. Because history is edited, most people today do not realize that, to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily arrest thousands of Jews, the Government first made their own neighbors hate them. simply for being Jewish. How is that different from hating someone for their political opinions? “

Following the scandal, Carano was also sidelined by her talent agency, UTA. In November 2020, the actress had already shown her political stance, but received harsh criticism on Twitter for mocking the protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. “He made fun of the use of masks in the middle of the pandemic and in another (tweet) he falsely suggested that electoral fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential elections,” he says The Hollywood Reporter.

However, some Internet users started a campaign with the hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus (cancel Disney Plus), in disagreement with Disney’s decision. The initiative was supported by politicians like Senator Ted Cruz. Another group of fans of the series suggests actress Lucy Lawless (‘Xena: the warrior princess’) as his replacement in ‘The Mandalorian’.

Respond to their critics

After it became known that it would no longer be part of the award-winning Disney series, Carano responded to criticism and announced new projects, one of them on the website of conservative analyst Ben Shapiro. “The Daily Wire is helping to make one of my dreams come true, to develop and produce my own movie.

I cried and my prayer was answered, “the actress said in a statement to Deadline. “I am sending a direct message of hope to all who live in fear of being canceled by the totalitarian mob. I have just started using my voice, which is now freer than ever, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them. “