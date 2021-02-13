After what Lucasfilm announced through a statement that Gina Carano will not be part of the third installment of The Mandalorian, the actress sent a message to the company where she worked.

As reported by Deadline, Carano will work with The Daily Wire, a conservative medium directed by Ben Shapiro, to produce his directing and starring in his own film. Although he has not provided details about the production, he used the space to send a message.

“I send a message to all who they live in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mafia . I have only just started using my voice, which is freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them. “

Shapiro also spoke about the firing of the actress and offered his support: “We could not be more excited to work with Gina Carano, an incredible talent expelled by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian left. from Hollywood. For this there is The Daily Wire, to offer an alternative not only for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow. “

Why was Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian?

Last Wednesday, Carano shared a story in which he compared United States policy to Nazi Germany, which is why Lucasfilm announced that the actress will not be part of the third installment of The Mandalorian.

Intagram by Gina Carano

Despite the post being deleted, hundreds of people took screenshots and made them viral. Minutes later, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano (Fire Gina Carano) became a trend on Twitter, to which Disney responded with the separation of the actress.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. However, his posts on social media that denigrate people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable, ”the entertainment company’s ad reads.

Gina Carano runs out of the mandalorian spin-off on Cara Dune

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm had a spin-off planned that tells the story of Cara Dune. Its production start would have started in mid-2021, but these plans will no longer be able to materialize and it seems that we will be left without knowing the details of this canceled project.