The end of the season 2 of The Mandalorian It left many questions open about the future of the characters, but with Lucasfilm separating Gina Carano from fiction, more than one wonders what will happen to her role.

The production company announced last Wednesday, February 10, that the actress “is not currently employed by them and there are no plans for her to be in the future.” Carano was fired from the series after sharing a story on Instagram comparing US politics to Nazi Germany.

The action taken by Lucasfilm has led fans to wonder who would be the perfect replacements to bring Cara Dune to life: Lucy Lawless is one of them.

“Instead of canceling Disney Plus, can you choose Lucy as Cara and pretend it was her all the time?”, Is one of the messages that can be read on Twitter, among the users who propose the ex-protagonist of Xena: the warrior princess and Spartacus, as the newest member of The Mandalorian.

Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune for The Mandalorian. Photo: Twitter

Fans react against Disney Plus

Following the reports of dismissal of Gina Carano, the reactions in social networks did not stop appearing. On Twitter and Facebook, followers shared the hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus, which quickly became the number one trend on Twitter in the US.

The Mandalorian season 3: release date

After the emotional end of season 2 of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans were delighted to learn that the sequel would arrive in late 2021; However, Disney shared their franchise premieres for this year and only feature: Boba Fett’s book and The Bad batch. The fiction starring Pedro Pascal is expected to arrive in 2022.