The current CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob chapek, publicly referred to Gina Carano’s firing from The Mandalorian during an annual shareholders meeting, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The comment came after an investor questioned whether there is a “black list” with artist names that do not fit the company’s parameters, in reference to the Carano case. Chapek said that “the decision that was made was not political, but because of the universal values ​​that they defend”.

“We seek that our content reflects respect, decency, integrity and inclusion, as well as the diversity that exists in the world,” he commented.

Bob Chapek, CEO of the Walt Disney Company. Photo: Disney

Also, he added that Carano’s contract was terminated due to the comments he made on social networks and that Lucasfilm, producer of the Star Wars franchise for Disney, found them “unpleasant.”

Bob Chapek’s comments come after the interpreter’s interview with Ben Shapiro weeks ago. In this talk, she spoke of the ‘double discourse’ that Disney would have when indicating that Pedro Pascal was not fired from the series for a controversial tweet he published in 2018, but he was fired from her.

As is known, the actress left The Mandalorian last February after spreading messages on her social networks where she compared the politics of the United States with Nazi Germany. At the time, Lucasfilm said the “posts were unacceptable.”

On whether the character that Carano played was going to fall on someone else, the producer revealed to IndieWire that said role would no longer appear in Disney Plus fiction.