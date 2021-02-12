Until very recently, Gina carani was one of the favorite stars of Star Wars for his role as Face dune in The mandalorian. However, everything changed when he compared US policy to Nazi Germany on his social media, creating Lucasfilm’s disgust.

The controversy was so great that the producer decided to fire her from the show. “She is not currently employed and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” she announced on February 10. After this, his role in the third season would not have been the only thing discarded but also a series of his own dedicated to his character.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm had a spin-off planned that tells the story of Cara Dune. Its production start would have started in mid-2021, but these plans will no longer be able to materialize and it seems that we will be left without knowing the details of this canceled project.

Cara Dune in The mandalorian

Set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order, The Mandalorian follows in Mando’s footsteps. The bounty hunter works in the far reaches of the galaxy where he falls short of the authority of the New Republic, but his story is turned upside down when he meets Baby Yoda.

After becoming fond of the tender and powerful creature, the protagonist decided to take him to the Jedi. For this, he had the help of various characters such as Face dune– A former rebel shock trooper turned mercenary and eventually a New Republic marshal.