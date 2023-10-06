The spotlights of GIMS Qatar 2023 come on, the Doha Motor Show which will join Geneva among the international Motor Shows. While waiting to return to Palexpo for the Swiss event, scheduled for 2024, the automotive world stops in Qatar for an event that opens a few days after the Losail Formula 1 Grand Prix and brings attention back to the sector of the four wheels with a format that seemed destined for extinction. Below is an extensive gallery of the main innovations on display at GIMS 2023, with the most important models and previews.

Lamborghini and the others at GIMS Qatar

Until 14 October, 31 brands will be on display inside the Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, with 10 world premieres and various regional innovations awaiting visitors. The first press day saw the unveil of some of the models that will be at the center of the event, including the Lamborghini Lanzador, the electric concept from the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer which anticipates the first EV model from Toro, or the Toyota Land Cruiser GR, designed to face any obstacle, even in the desert.

Porsche celebrates 75 years

And again Porsche with Mission , with Kia, Toyota and Nissan, the latter combined with their respective premium brands Lexus and Infiniti. Ample space then for Chery but also for Link&Co. and VinFast. The Defender brand, a new entity in the Jaguar Land Rover group, also officially debuts before the global public. There are also several niche brands, with McLaren shining thanks to the 750S, Artura and Elva.

GIMS Qatar looks to the future with optimism

The organization looks with optimism at this first edition of Doha, as confirmed by Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS: “In Geneva it has always been possible to appreciate the best of the automotive world and this thread that now unites the city to Doha in the name of GIMS will allow us to create two platforms of excellence for the automotive industry. Here in Qatar we aim to become the first Asian Motor Show and even more.”