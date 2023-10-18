The first edition of GIMS Qatar 2023 ended on 14 October, the Doha edition of the Geneva Motor Show which, thanks to the agreement between Qatar Tourism and the organizers of the event, will be held every two years together with the Swiss event. The Doha exhibition saw the participation of over 1,000 journalists from over 50 countries and 180,000 visitors in 10 days. It was the first edition of the GIMS away from Geneva since the first edition in 1905.

The numbers of GIMS Qatar 2023

Located at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), the Qatari auto show ran from October 5 to 14 and saw a strong presence of 30 exhibitors who collectively unveiled 29 regional launches and 12 world premieres. The inaugural edition closed its doors at 10pm on October 14 to the sound of horns, a cherished tradition of the Geneva International Motor Show.

Satisfied organizers

Satisfaction for the success of this first edition in the words of Sandro Mesquita, CEO of the Geneva International Motor Show: “Our Geneva Motor Show has for many years allowed the great and good of the automotive industry to connect, share ideas and inspire the future of the sector. It was also the place to showcase what we call “automotive excellence.” Whether it’s a luxury brand showing off its latest hypercar, a start-up entering the market or a major global automotive manufacturer unveiling its electrification strategy; if it’s in Geneva, it tends to be big news. This is what Geneva means. But this is also what GIMS means. Wherever and whenever a GIMS event takes place, it brings the same excellence. This first edition of GIMS Qatar is a true testimony to this.”

Appointment at GIMS in Geneva

Spread across 10,000 m2 at DECC, the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar showcased major automotive innovations, as well as a series of related events such as the Future Design Forum held at the National Museum of Qatar, Track Days at the Lusail International Circuit, off-road experiences at the Sealine Adventure Hub and a parade of excellence at the Urban Playground created on Lusail Boulevard. GIMS Qatar will return to Doha in November 2025 while the appointment now is for the Geneva Motor Show which will be held at Palexpo from 26 February to 3 March 2024 at Palexpo Geneva.