Qatar Tourism, in collaboration with the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS), are ready to welcome visitors to Doha for the first edition of GIMS Qatar 2023, which will be held at the Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from 5th to October 14. The organization announced 31 car brands present, with several illustrious car manufacturers and a large presence of emerging brands.

The car brands present at GIMS Qatar 2023

The Qatar Motor Show will take place on an exhibition area of ​​more than 10,000 square meters, featuring Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, BMW, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery and other manufacturers. The event will feature the latest industry innovations, over 10 world premieres and over 20 regional premieres. Alongside the classic exhibition there will also be space for some related events, such as the “Future Design Forum” at the National Museum of Qatar, off-road experiences at Sealine, exhilarating driving experiences and dedicated initiatives at the Lusail International Circuit which will host in the Formula 1 on the same weekend. Also present were several classic cars and a great parade of automotive excellence along the iconic Lusail Boulevard.

The enthusiasm of the organization

“GIMS Qatar is laying the foundations for what promises to be the most prestigious and influential automotive experience in the Middle East – said Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, vice president of Qatar Tourism – Welcoming the world to the ultimate automotive festival is a testament to our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for residents and visitors. Hosting large-scale, globally recognized events like GIMS Qatar exemplifies our commitment to our strategic vision of becoming the fastest growing destination in the Middle East by 2030.”

Not just Motor Show

In particular, the National Museum of Qatar will host an event dedicated to design, in collaboration with the nascent Qatar Auto Museum and with Car Design News. Several speakers, round tables to discuss the future of the automotive industry. “StWe are extremely pleased to welcome a prestigious line-up of exhibitors to the inaugural edition of the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar – added Sandro Mesquita, CEO of GIMS – PFor over a century, GIMS has been at the forefront of showcasing automotive innovations and technologies. Today, GIMS is excited to expand its legacy in the Middle East, venturing outside of Geneva for the first time, partnering exclusively with a dynamic and progressive country like Qatar.”

The events of GIMS Qatar 2023

The Sealine Adventure Hub, located in the luxurious Al Barari Outpost, will offer adventure lovers the opportunity to explore the surrounding dunes and see first-hand the expertise and capabilities of the automotive brands participating in GIMS Qatar 2023 as they conquer the most difficult. In collaboration with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF), GIMS Qatar will also host four exclusive Track Days at the Lusail International Circuit. Guests will be invited to enjoy early access with the unique opportunity to drive on the recently renovated circuit directly following the F1 champions.

Waiting for the 2024 Geneva Motor Show

The Urban Playground at Lusail Boulevard will offer engaging performances and interactive activities. A special Parade of Excellence will take place on October 12 at 7pm featuring 100 unique cars and models traveling along the iconic 1.3km strip of Lusail Boulevard. GIMS Qatar will be open daily at DECC from 2pm to 10pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 10pm. The event will see free entry on weekdays and ticketed entry, QAR 50, around 13 euros, on weekends. Meanwhile, the GIMS organization is working for the new edition of the Geneva Motor Show scheduled from 26 February to 3 March 2024.