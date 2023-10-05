With the arrival of the Tour d’Excellence in Doha, the countdown has officially started for the start of GIMS Qatar 2023, the Motor Show which effectively fills the void left by the Geneva Motor Show (at least in 2023) . While waiting for the event to return to the Palexpo pavilions in February 2024, the exhibition spaces of the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) will host this event dedicated to the world of automobiles from 5 to 14 October.

The Tour d’Excellence arrives in Doha

After more than a month of travel, the adventure of two Volkswagen ID.Buzzs that left Geneva on 28 August ended on 4 October. Over 8,000 km, 12 countries crossed for 34 days of travel. Two crews on board the two electric vans of the Wolfsburg brand, led by Frank M Rinderknecht, CEO of Rinspeed AG and Rainer Zietlow, owner of Challenge4. There were many challenges that these pioneers of electric mobility on very long distances had to face: “In addition to the 26 apps we had to download, we also had to deal with the fact that in Jordan, for example, the majority of electric vehicles come from China and use the GB/T charging standard, which is incompatible with our European type 2 standard – said Rinderknech – and in Saudi Arabia, in particular, the network of charging points does not yet exist, with very few exceptions in a few cities.”

GIMS Qatar and the relationship with Geneva

GIMS launched the Tour d’Excellence to strengthen the bond between its two host cities, Geneva and Doha, as GIMS CEO Sandro Mesquita explains: “Excellence, innovation and pioneering spirit are the key elements of GIMS’ DNA. The idea of ​​the Tour d’Excellence is to manifest this spirit, all while highlighting the industry’s recent advances in the field of electromobility. Frank, Rainer and their team won a challenge that was not to be taken for granted: a good omen for GIMS Qatar, which will open in a few days, and which was also an extraordinary challenge!”

GIMS Qatar 2023 previews and brands

The Qatar Motor Show will take place on an exhibition area of ​​over 10,000 square meters, with 31 brands present including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, BMW, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery, Tetwo , Infiniti, Lucid, Lynk & Co, Jaguar Land Rover, Omoda, Jaecoo Silk Sports Car (formerly Silk-Faw), Entop (supercar design brand from Afghanistan), Isdera. The event will feature the latest industry innovations, over 10 world premieres and over 20 regional premieres. Alongside the classic exhibition there will also be space for some related events, such as the “Future Design Forum” at the National Museum of Qatar, off-road experiences at Sealine, exhilarating driving experiences and dedicated initiatives at the Lusail International Circuit which will host in the Formula 1 on the same weekend. Also present were several classic cars and a great parade of automotive excellence along the iconic Lusail Boulevard.