Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which it is in first position in Zone A , after beating Independiente. We review the previous match against Gimnasia LP, their next rival.
In which stadium is Gimnasia LP-River played?
Date: Sunday, October 29
Location: La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Juan Carmelo Zerrillo
Hours: 5:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 4:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 3:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Nicolás Lamolina
How can you see Gimnasia LP-River?
TV Channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Soccer PACK)
Stream online: , Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Gimnasia LP?
Madelón’s team has just achieved a very important victory against Barracas Central, as a visitor, to escape relegation. It has 44 points in the Annual Table and for now remains in First. Eric Ramírez was injured, they will wait for him.
What is the latest news from River?
There is no major news from Demichelis’ team for this match. In the 3-0 against Independiente, with a double from Borja, he had no injuries or suspensions.
Possible alignments
LP Gymnastics: Durso; Enrique, Morales, Cabral, Guiffrey, Colazo; Abaldo, Saravia, De Blasis; Ramírez or Lucas Castro and Tarragona
River: Armani, Simón, González Pírez, Díaz, Casco, Aliendro, Pérez, Lanzini, Barco, Fernández, Borja.
Forecast
River won’t have an easy time but they will win 2 to 1, again with Borja the top scorer.
