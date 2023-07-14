In order to continue adding, Boca will have to play Gimnasia de la Plata in the Forest in a match corresponding to Date 25 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF) in Argentina. Almirón’s team has not been able to gain a foothold in this tournament, so its location in the standings is more than justified since the group and individual performance did not live up to what the shirt of a club like Boca demands.
More news about Argentine soccer:
Those from Almirón are not going through a good football moment and that was reflected in the matches against Unión de Santa Fe and Huracán where they were beaten by teams that are currently fighting relegation in Argentine football. It should also be noted that no player is in an outstanding moment, so the coach has to make substitutions to find the team.
On the side of the La Plata Wolf, Romero’s team has had an irregular campaign but at a certain point positive since he had the opportunity to give important minutes to many youngsters who emerged from the club’s lower ranks such as Miramón or Benjamin Domínguez to name a few examples. He is currently in the 20th position with a record of 7 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses.
Next, we present everything you need to know about this duel between Gymnastics and Boca:
Where is Gimnasia vs Boca played for Date 25 of the Professional Soccer League?
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Juan Carmelo Zerillo
Schedule: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Sunday July 16
Where can you see Gimnasia vs Boca on Date 25 of the Professional Soccer League?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (you must have contracted the Soccer Pack together with the cable service).
streaming online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (also with the Soccer Pack).
What will be the possible formation of Gymnastics?
Goalkeeper: Thomas Durso
Defenders: Guillermo Enrique, Leonardo Morales, Felipe Sánchez, Matías Bazzi
Midfielders: Ignacio Miramón, Antonio Napolitano, Franco Soldano, Alan Lescano, and Benjamín Domínguez.
Forwards: Ivo Mamini
What will be the possible formation of Boca?
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Marcelo Weigandt, Bruno Valdez, Jorge Figal, Frank Fabra
midfielders: Pol Fernández, Alan Varela, Cristian Medina, Valentin Barco
strikers: Miguel Merentiel, Luis Vazquez
Mouth News:
Xeneize is going through a difficult moment in terms of performance but also with respect to the injured on the squad. Marcos Rojo has already returned to Argentina after going to Miami to consult about his knee problems, while Exequiel Zeballos is close to adding playing minutes again after being unemployed for three months due to various ailments.
Match forecast:
Gymnastics 1-1 Mouth
#Gimnasia #Plata #Boca #Date #LPF #watch #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply