Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata does not stop receiving bad news. To the loss of Diego Armando Maradona, who had become the engine of the institution in recent times, it is added that just suffered the third robbery in a year.

This morning, Facundo Sánchez, the mayor of the Lobo stadium, entered the sports administrative office and found that the place was destroyed. A few minutes later, he confirmed that the damage caused was compounded by the theft of a large sum of money.

Sánchez was quick to file a complaint, the case of which was left to the UFI 9 of Ignored Authors of the La Plata Judicial Department. And, although there are no details of the money extracted, some media speak of a very significant loss that corresponded to the collection of the tennis department saved in the place.

Official sources confirmed that, before seizing the money, the thieves violated the access door to enter and destroyed the furniture. In addition, they specified that after the corresponding expert reports, the police continues with the investigation.

Thus, Lobo fans added another bad news to the streak of recent months. Hopefully it’s the last.

